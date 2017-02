Man, 28, critically wounded in West Lawn shooting

A 28-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was shot in his head and chest while he was riding as a passenger in a vehicle at 3:53 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Springfield, Chicago Police said.

The driver took him to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said. He was to be transferred to Mount Sinai for further treatment.