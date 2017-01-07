Man, 28, reported missing from unincorporated Antioch

A 28-year-old man was reported missing Saturday from unincorporated north suburban Antioch.

Dylan P. Yates was last seen by his family riding his bike on Monday in the 22700 block of West Loon Lake Boulevard, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Yates has not been seen by his family since, and they are concerned about his mental health, the sheriff’s office said.

He rides a 10-speed, blue Schwinn bicycle, which is his primary means of transportation, authorities said. He is often seen riding around Lake County.

He was described as 6-foot-1 and 125 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, white swimming trunks and dark blue Vans shoes. He may also be wearing earrings.

If Yates is seen, the sheriff’s office said the public should call 911.