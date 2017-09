Man, 28, seriously wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

A man was seriously wounded early Saturday in an Austin neighborhood drive-by attack on the West Side.

The 28-year-old was walking through an alley at 12:07 a.m. when a maroon van drove up in the 5400 block of West Van Buren and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the groin and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.