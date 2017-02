Man, 28, shot in Belmont Central

A man was shot Sunday night in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened when the 28-year-old got into an argument with someone at 8:08 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Fullerton, Chicago Police said. The person he was arguing with pulled out a gun and shot him in one of his legs.

He was taken to Community First Medical Center in good condition, police said.