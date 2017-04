Man, 28, shot in head in West Garfield Park

A 28-year old man was shot in the back of the head in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 2:45 p.m., the man was walking in the 4700 block of West Erie Street when he heard shots and realized he had been struck in the head, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in “stable” condition, police said.