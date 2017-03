Man, 28, shot in Kenwood

A man was shot Wednesday evening in the Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was inside a vehicle at 7:23 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 48th Street when he was shot in the abdomen and leg, Chicago Police said. Details about the shooting were not immediately available.

He took himself to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Area Central detectives were investigating.