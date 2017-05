Man, 28, shot on Southwest Side

A man was wounded Saturday evening in a LeClaire Courts neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.

The 28-year-old was in a vehicle just before 9 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Cicero when someone in another vehicle fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.