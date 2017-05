Man, 29, critically wounded in Englewood shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Witnesses to the shooting said a male with a handgun fired shots at the 29-year-old victim, striking him multiple times at 7:47 p.m. in the 700 block of West Marquette, Chicago Police said.

The 29-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to his head, groin, shoulder and abdomen, police said. He was listed in critical condition.