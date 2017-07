Man, 29, critically wounded in Parkview shooting

A 29-year-old was shot and critically wounded early Monday in the Parkview neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was sitting in a parked vehicle at 12:07 a.m. in the 8600 block of South Lawndale when someone got out of a gray sedan and shot him in the abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.