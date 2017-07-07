Man, 29, fatally shot in Sauk Village

A 29-year-old man was shot to death Thursday night in south suburban Sauk Village.

Jerry L. Thomas, of Sauk Village, was fatally shot about 9:40 p.m. in the 200 block of West Clyde Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at 10:23 p.m.

An autopsy Friday determined Thomas died of multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Sauk Village police weren’t immediately able to provide information about the shooting on Friday night.