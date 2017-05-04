Man, 29, killed in fiery crash in Hebron

A man was killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in northwest suburban Hebron.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a 2002 Mercury Villager was traveling east on Route 173 near Price Road when the vehicle left the roadway to the south, struck a tree and then caught fire, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

Mark A. Ofenloch, a 29-year-old man from Gurnee who was the driver and only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office and McHenry County Coroner’s office said. He died of blunt force trauma to the head, spine, chest and abdomen, according to the coroner’s office.

The intersection of Route 173 and Price was closed to traffic for several hours while the crash was investigated. Due to the damage to the vehicle, it was not readily apparent if airbags deployed or seat belts were used.

The sheriff’s office Traffic Crash Investigations Unit, Criminal Investigation Division and the McHenry County coroner’s office were investigating.