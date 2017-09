Man, 29, shot in head while driving in Galewood

A man was shot in the head and seriously wounded early Sunday in a Galewood neighborhood shooting on the Northwest Side.

The 29-year-old was driving south at 12:17 a.m. when someone standing on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of North Melvina opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the head and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.