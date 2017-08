Man, 29, shot in leg in Calumet Heights

A man was shot Tuesday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

At 9:22 p.m., the 29-year-old was in an alley off the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue when several males walked up and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in his right leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition had stabilized.