Man, 29, shot in leg in East Garfield Park

A 29-year-old man was shot in his leg Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

He was walking into a multi-unit building about 9:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Madison when a male wearing black clothing walked up to him and shot him in his left leg, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.