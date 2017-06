Man, 29, wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting

A man was shot Sunday evening in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was getting into a vehicle about 8:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Cermak when someone walked up and fired shots, striking him in the right hand, according to Chicago Police. The man was not the intended target in the attack.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.