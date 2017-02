Man, 29, wounded in Palmer Square shooting

A 29-year-old man was shot early Friday in the Palmer Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 3:02 a.m., he was a passenger in a vehicle in the 2000 block of North Milwaukee when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to a leg and a hand and was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition.