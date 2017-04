Man, 30, and woman, 36, shot on West Side

A man and woman were shot Saturday evening in the on the West Side near the border of the Austin and West Garfield Park neighborhoods.

The man, 30, was shot in the groin, and the woman, 36, was shot in the buttocks when a person walked up and fired at them about 5:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Erie Street, Chicago Police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The woman was in good condition at Stroger Hospital.