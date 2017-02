Man, 30, grazed by bullet in Marquette Park

A 30-year-old man’s leg was grazed by a bullet Thursday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 8:13 p.m., he was inside a home in the 3500 block of West 72nd Place when someone fired a gun from outside, Chicago Police said.

The man declined medical attention, police said. A vehicle was also damaged in the shooting.