Man, 30, shot in Austin

A 30-year-old man was shot Thursday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 10:53 p.m., he was standing on a street corner in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick when he was approached by another male who fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the right torso, left hip and left forearm, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.