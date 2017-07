Man, 30, shot in East Garfield Park

A man was in serious condition after being shot Tuesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 30-year-old was shot in the leg by a male who walked up to him at 8:36 p.m. in the 700 block of North Monticello and fired at him, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.