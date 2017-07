Man, 30, shot in West Garfield Park

A man was wounded Wednesday evening in a West Garfield Park neighborhood shooting.

The 30-year-old was shot in his right thigh and foot just before 7 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Congress, Chicago Police said.

He was not being cooperative with investigators and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.