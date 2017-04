Man, 32, shot in Gage Park

A 32-year-old man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was walking about 4:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 51st Street when a small, gold SUV approached and at least one person fired four or five shots from inside, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the elbow and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.