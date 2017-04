Man, 32, shot multiple times in Lawndale

A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times Friday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 7:45 p.m., someone walked up to the man in the 1600 block of South St. Louis Avenue and shot him in the wrist and buttocks, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.