Man, 32, stabbed in East Garfield Park

A man took himself to a hospital Thursday night with a stab wound he suffered earlier in the day in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 32-year-old was stabbed in his arm about 10 a.m. near Madison Street and Springfield Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

Investigators were notified of his injuries about 7 p.m. when he sought treatment at Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.