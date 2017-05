Man, 33, grazed in Longwood Manor shooting

A 33-year-old man suffered a graze wound in a shooting Sunday evening in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was in a vehicle about 5 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Harvard when someone fired shots into his vehicle and ran off, Chicago Police said.

He suffered a graze wound to his shoulder, and then crashed into a tree, police said. He was taken to a hospital in good condition.