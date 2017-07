Man, 33, grazed in Marquette Park neighborhood shooting

A man suffered a graze wound Wednesday night in a Marquette Park neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.

The 33-year-old was outside at 9:40 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Richmond when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in serious condition, police said.