Man, 33, shot in ankle in South Shore

A man was shot Tuesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 33-year-old was standing outside about 10:30 p.m. when a male walked up to him in the 7800 block of South Burnham and started firing, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in his left ankle and taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition, police said. He was being uncooperative with investigators.