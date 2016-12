Man, 33, shot in Englewood

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 33-year-old was walking at 7:31 p.m. in the 700 block of West 73rd Street when he was approached by a male on foot who began shooting, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in the leg and back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.