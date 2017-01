Man, 33, shot in Portage Park

A 33-year-old man was shot early Sunday in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Shortly after midnight, he was involved in a argument with another male in the 4900 block of West Roscoe, according to Chicago Police. The altercation escalated when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and took himself to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was listed in good condition, police said.