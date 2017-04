Man, 34, grazed in Marquette Park shooting

A 34-year-old man was grazed Sunday afternoon in a Marquette Park shooting on the South Side.

He was standing on the sidewalk about 12:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 64th Street when two armed males came out of a nearby alley and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a graze wound to the forehead and was taken in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital by a family member, police said.