Man, 34, shot in hand during robbery

A man was shot in his hand Thursday night during a robbery in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was approached by two males about 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Ashland, according to Chicago Police. They demanded his belongings, and the man gave them his cell phone and cash.

One of the males fired a shot after the robbery that struck the victim in his left hand, police said. He was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition.

Both of the robbers ran away after the shot was fired, police said. No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.