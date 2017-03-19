Man, 34, shot to death in Riverdale

A 34-year-old man was shot to death Saturday in south suburban Riverdale.

Kenneth Q. Bradley, of Riverdale, was shot about 11:10 p.m. in the 14500 block of South Parnell Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Bradley was pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Sunday found he died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Riverdale police were not immediately available to provide information on the shooting.