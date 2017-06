Man, 34, stabbed on Near North Side

A man was stabbed late Thursday on the Near North Side.

The 34-year-old was arguing with a coworker about 10:45 p.m. in the 100 block of West Walton when the coworker pulled a knife and cut him on the side of the head, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was expected to be treated and released, police said.

No one was in custody, police said.