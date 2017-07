Man, 35, shot in Burnham Park

A man was shot Tuesday night in Burham Park near the Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 35-year-old was standing on the street about 10:45 in the 4800 block of South Cornell when a male walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds to his left arm and abdomen, police said. His condition was stabilized.