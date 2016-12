Man, 35, shot in West Englewood

A 35-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

He was walking down the street at 4:12 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Hermitage when someone wearing a blue shirt pulled out a gun and began shooting, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Less than an hour before, a 25-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting about seven blocks away.