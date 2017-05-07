Man, 36, charged with fatal shooting of man in Woodstock

A 36-year-old man was charged Wednesday with the fatal shooting of another man last month in northwest suburban Woodstock last month.

Victor Romero-Palos, of Woodstock, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of 41-year-old Cesar Rangel, according to a statement from Woodstock police

Officers were called for reports of gunfire at 1:13 a.m. June 16 near Calhoun and Jefferson streets in Woodstock, police said.

They arrived to find Rangel with a gunshot wound, authorities said. He was taken to Woodstock Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. An autopsy Friday found Rangel died of blood loss from his wound.

Hours after the killing, Palos was identified as a person of interest and taken into custody on unrelated drug charges, police said. His bail on the unrelated charges was set at $2 million. Following his arrest, the immigration Customs Enforcement also placed a hold on Palos.

Palos is being held at the McHenry County Adult Correctional Facility on an additional $5 million bail, police said. His next court date related to the murder charges is scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday.

He is also scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Friday for a hearing on the unrelated drug charges, police said.