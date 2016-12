Man, 36, shot on Far South Side

A man was shot late Thursday afternoon in the Riverdale neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 5:20 p.m., the 36-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the 300 block of East 132nd Street, Chicago Police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.