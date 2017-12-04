Man, 37, reporting missing from Clearing

A 37-year-old man was reported missing Wednesday from the Southwest Side Clearing neighborhood.

Ryan Blasinski was last seen April 5 in the 6200 block of South Monitor, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Blasinski was described as a 5-foot-11, 160-pound white man with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, black snowsuit and black jacket.

Blasinski also frequents the area of 63rd Street and Nagel Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.