Man, 37, shot in West Humboldt Park

A 37-year-old man was shot Sunday evening in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 7:03 p.m., he was in the 1200 block of North Karlov when someone approached him with a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the back and a leg and was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.