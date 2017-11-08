Man, 38, dies in fall from tree at 31st Street Beach after drinking

A man died Thursday evening after he fell from a tree at 31st Street Beach on the South Side.

Officers responded to the beach about 11:30 p.m. where they found Manuel Guzman, 38, had fallen from a tree at 3010 S. Fort Dearborn, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Guzman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, authorities said.

An autopsy Friday found he died of blunt force injuries to the head and neck, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

A police source said Guzman had been drinking before the fall.