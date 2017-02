Man, 38, shot in Grand Crossing, takes self to hospital

A man was shot Sunday evening in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The 38-year-old got into an argument at 5:29 p.m. with someone inside a dark colored SUV in the 7400 block of South Kenwood, Chicago Police said. The person in the SUV pulled out a gun and shot him in the buttocks.

He took himself to Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody.