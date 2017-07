Man, 38, shot in West Town

A man was shot Tuesday evening in the West Town neighborhood on the West Side.

The 38-year-old was shot in the arm about 7:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Grand, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Norwegian American Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

More details, including the circumstances of the shooting, were not immediately available.