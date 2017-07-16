Man, 39, dies almost a month after being shot in Dolton

A 39-year-old man who was shot last month in south suburban Dolton died on Saturday.

Ronald Muhammad died at Stroger Hospital at 12:12 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of complications from multiple gunshot wounds.

Almost a month earlier, Muhammad had been shot at 4:24 p.m. on June 19 at 14325 Kimbark Ave., the medical examiner’s office said.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Dolton police didn’t immediately respond to a request for details about the shooting.