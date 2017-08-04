Man, 39, dies in crash on Southwest Side

A 39-year-old man died Saturday of injuries he suffered in a crash in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Angel Rosa-Arroyo, 39, was driving about 11:10 p.m. Friday at South Lockwood and South Archer avenues when the crash occurred, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 1:30 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Saturday found he died of his injuries in the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

Chicago Police could not provide information about the crash Saturday night.