Man, 39, shot in Morgan Park

A 39-year-old man was shot Thursday night in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was involved in an argument about 7 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 108th when the person he was arguing with pulled out a gun and shot him in arm, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, and later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigate.