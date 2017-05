Man, 40, shot in Englewood walks into police station

A 40-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 7:11 p.m., the man was shot in his right thigh in the 6000 block of South Throop, according to Chicago Police. He then walked into the Englewood District police station.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.