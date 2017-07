Man, 40, shot to death in NW Indiana

A man was shot to death Monday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

Joseph Martin, 40, died at 3:50 p.m. in the 2400 block of Ripley Street in Lake Station, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. He had been shot multiple times.

Martin lived in Portage, Indiana, about three miles from where he was killed, the coroner said.

His death was ruled a homicide, authorities said.