Man, 41, seriously wounded in domestic-related West Englewood shooting

A man was seriously wounded late Saturday in an apparent domestic-related shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 41-year-old got into an argument just before midnight in the 6600 block of South Damen, according to Chicago Police. He was shot in the chest by a male who he knew.

The man was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The suspect was not in custody early Sunday, according to police.