Man, 41, shot in arm in Burnside

A man was shot Wednesday night in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

About 8:25 p.m., the 41-year-old was sitting on a car in the 9000 block of South University Avenue when a white SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the right forearm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.