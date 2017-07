Man, 41, shot in Little Village

A man was shot Thursday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 41-year-old was standing outside at 5:08 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 25th Place when someone in a red SUV fired shots at him, according to Chicago Police.

He was hit in the lower left leg, police said. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.